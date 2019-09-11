LPL Financial LLC Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADM stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,387. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $52.06.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.79 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. Archer Daniels Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 5,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $199,999.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ray G. Young purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $124,916.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADM. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

