LPL Financial LLC Has $5.05 Million Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,939 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,097,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917,838 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,741,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 249.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,837,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,043 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 320.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,726,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,048 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,216,000.

NYSEARCA:FXI traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $41.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,264,066. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.19. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $45.96.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

