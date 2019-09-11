LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index (BMV:IGF)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index (BMV:IGF) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,453,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,324,000 after purchasing an additional 184,450 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,965,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,003,000 after buying an additional 941,178 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index by 5.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,480,000 after acquiring an additional 34,733 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index by 36.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 288,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,324,000 after acquiring an additional 76,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index by 0.3% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 227,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index alerts:

Shares of IGF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $45.92. 773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.71. iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index has a twelve month low of $791.37 and a twelve month high of $887.23.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index (BMV:IGF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.