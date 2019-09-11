LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,414 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,663 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Xilinx by 114.2% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 257 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter worth $38,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XLNX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.03. The company had a trading volume of 51,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.76 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.18.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Xilinx had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The company had revenue of $849.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.53%.

In other news, EVP Vincent Tong sold 8,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,775 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Peng sold 6,489 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,480. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Xilinx from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Sunday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.05.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

