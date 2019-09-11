LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,607 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Main Street Capital worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 300,000.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.1% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAIN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.09. The stock had a trading volume of 11,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,157. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.82. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.43.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.33 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 65.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 94.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

