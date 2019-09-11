LPL Financial LLC Sells 20,432 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,432 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.14% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHSC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 144.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 42,594 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $794,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 203,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 48,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JHSC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.38. The stock had a trading volume of 16,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,167. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $28.91.

