LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $233.31

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $233.31 and traded as high as $215.00. LSL Property Services shares last traded at $215.00, with a volume of 34,145 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of LSL Property Services in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LSL Property Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of LSL Property Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get LSL Property Services alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 197.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 233.31. The company has a market cap of $217.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. LSL Property Services’s payout ratio is 1.16%.

LSL Property Services Company Profile (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Estate Agency and Related Services, and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; provision of repossession asset management services; and arrangement of mortgages for various lenders, as well as offers pure protection and general insurance policies for a panel of insurance companies through the estate agency branches.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.