LYNAS CORP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Shares Up 4.4%

LYNAS CORP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:LYSDY)’s share price rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.72, approximately 30,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 39,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60.

LYNAS CORP LTD/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LYSDY)

Lynas Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. It also produces and supplies neodymium-praseodymium material. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia.

