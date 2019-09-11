Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,280 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $17,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 8,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 49,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

MMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.48. The stock had a trading volume of 16,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,044. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $54.25 and a 12 month high of $69.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 48.33% and a return on equity of 38.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.29%.

In other news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $464,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,002.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 5,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.28 per share, for a total transaction of $336,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.