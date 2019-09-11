Maincoin Price Down 16.6% Over Last Week (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Maincoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Sistemkoin, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $416,131.00 and $9,481.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maincoin has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maincoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00040676 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.49 or 0.04674475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000378 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Maincoin

MNC is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 380,020,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 211,674,567 tokens. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.