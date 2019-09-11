Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:MMD)

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MMD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,842. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50. Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $21.38.

About Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

