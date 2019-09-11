Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,926 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,385.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.44. 813,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,891. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.30 and a 1-year high of $103.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.59.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

