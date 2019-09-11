Maven Securities LTD Purchases New Shares in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 36,209 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $984,160.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 214,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $5,951,553.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,292,805 shares of company stock valued at $37,507,784 over the last three months. Insiders own 151.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

ARES traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.83. 22,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,334. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10. Ares Management Corp has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ares Management Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.14%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.