Maven Securities LTD Takes Position in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Luckin Coffee in the second quarter valued at about $25,180,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Luckin Coffee during the second quarter worth approximately $5,862,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,918,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee in the second quarter worth $2,647,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,234,000.

Luckin Coffee stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,696. Luckin Coffee Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $27.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.99.

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LK shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Luckin Coffee from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zephirin Group began coverage on shares of Luckin Coffee in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Luckin Coffee in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

