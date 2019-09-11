M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $344.66

M&C Saatchi Plc (LON:SAA)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $344.66 and traded as low as $191.00. M&C Saatchi shares last traded at $195.00, with a volume of 47,320 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&C Saatchi in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 279.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 344.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.94 million and a PE ratio of 21.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16.

In related news, insider Maurice N. Saatchi sold 770,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.48), for a total transaction of £2,644,348.21 ($3,455,309.30). Also, insider Mickey Kalifa bought 27,985 shares of M&C Saatchi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £74,999.80 ($98,000.52).

M&C Saatchi Company Profile (LON:SAA)

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production, management studio, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

