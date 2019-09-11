McClatchy (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

McClatchy Co (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.86. McClatchy shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 760 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNI shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of McClatchy in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McClatchy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

McClatchy (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $178.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.40 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooperman Leon G boosted its position in McClatchy by 44.9% during the second quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 441,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 136,633 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McClatchy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in McClatchy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in McClatchy in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 35.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McClatchy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI)

The McClatchy Company publishes newspapers and news Websites in the United States. Its publications include the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, and The (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram. It also provides niche publications and community newspapers, as well as other print and digital direct marketing services.

