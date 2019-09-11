McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Close LLC

Oppenheimer & Close LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,201,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,050 shares during the quarter. McEwen Mining comprises 2.4% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned approximately 0.33% of McEwen Mining worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 134.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in McEwen Mining during the first quarter worth $45,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in McEwen Mining during the second quarter worth $51,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 39.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 25.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 184,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 36,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MUX shares. ValuEngine raised McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on McEwen Mining from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.85.

Shares of McEwen Mining stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.78. 3,684,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686,117. McEwen Mining Inc has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $655.24 million, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of -0.47.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 55.09%. The company had revenue of $36.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.92 million. Research analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Brissenden sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

