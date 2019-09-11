Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Buys 26,044 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,044 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 347.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in CBRE Group by 680.6% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Compass Point began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on CBRE Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

In other CBRE Group news, insider James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,756,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 404,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,323,129.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 829,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,450,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $55.56. 677,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,082. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day moving average is $50.70. CBRE Group Inc has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.71.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

