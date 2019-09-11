Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Buys 59,840 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 480.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,840 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 37.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Nucor by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Nucor by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 47,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, insider Ladd R. Hall sold 28,998 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $1,649,986.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 292,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,658,954.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 19,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $1,081,909.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 475,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,827,666.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,203 shares of company stock worth $3,465,601 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on shares of Nucor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 target price on shares of Nucor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

Nucor stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.85. The stock had a trading volume of 731,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $66.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.69.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.00%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

