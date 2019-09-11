MediBloc [QRC] Hits Market Cap of $19.65 Million (MED)

MediBloc [QRC] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC] has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MediBloc [QRC] token can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. MediBloc [QRC] has a total market capitalization of $19.65 million and $279,707.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,079.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.67 or 0.01762610 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $294.76 or 0.02926162 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.02 or 0.00685138 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.12 or 0.00725894 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010553 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00062200 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00441904 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009031 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC] Profile

MediBloc [QRC] is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc [QRC]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC] is medium.com/@MediBloc. The official website for MediBloc [QRC] is medibloc.org/en.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC]

MediBloc [QRC] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [QRC] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

