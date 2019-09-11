MediBloc [QRC20] Price Hits $0.0034 on Exchanges (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market capitalization of $10.13 million and $4,745.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. During the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,107.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.96 or 0.01761665 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $295.91 or 0.02929305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.42 or 0.00687259 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.49 or 0.00727530 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010513 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00062360 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00445087 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009056 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

