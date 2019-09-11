Medicalchain (MTN) Price Hits $0.0063 on Exchanges

Medicalchain (CURRENCY:MTN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Medicalchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene, Huobi and IDEX. Over the last week, Medicalchain has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Medicalchain has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $64,024.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00215741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.02 or 0.01246745 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017864 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00087799 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00028367 BTC.

About Medicalchain

Medicalchain launched on October 16th, 2017. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,156,962 tokens. The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Medicalchain’s official website is medicalchain.com/en. Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Medicalchain’s official message board is medicalchain.com/en/news.

Buying and Selling Medicalchain

Medicalchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Ethfinex, CoinBene, Huobi, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Medicalchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Medicalchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Medicalchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

