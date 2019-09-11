Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Melcor Developments stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$12.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Melcor Developments has a 12-month low of C$11.44 and a 12-month high of C$14.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.00. The firm has a market cap of $410.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$41.09 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Melcor Developments will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Melcor Developments from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Melcor Developments

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Property, REIT, and Recreational Property divisions. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

