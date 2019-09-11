Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Given a $10.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $10.00 target price on Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MESO. Chardan Capital set a $6.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesoblast currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.25.

MESO traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $6.54. 239,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,602. Mesoblast has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $8.78. The company has a market cap of $473.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 536.97%. Equities analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesoblast stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 284.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Mesoblast worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

