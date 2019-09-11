Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Given a $23.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $23.00 target price on Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MESO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Mesoblast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesoblast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mesoblast presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NASDAQ MESO traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Mesoblast has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $8.78.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 536.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesoblast stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,295 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Mesoblast worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

