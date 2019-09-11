Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.25

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.25 and last traded at $33.24, with a volume of 44687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on CASH shares. B. Riley set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $110.76 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.12%.

In related news, Director William David Tull sold 17,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $462,190.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,526,855. 7.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,492 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 96,733.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,810 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,363 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

