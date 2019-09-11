Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Issue $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Methanex has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Methanex has a dividend payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Methanex to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

NASDAQ MEOH traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $36.30. The stock had a trading volume of 43,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,108. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.84. Methanex has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $83.23.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.86 million. Methanex had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MEOH shares. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Methanex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

