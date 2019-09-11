Methode Electronics (MEI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Methode Electronics (NYSE: MEI):

9/5/2019 – Methode Electronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Methode Electronics, Inc. is a global manufacturer of electronic components and subsystems. Methode designs, manufactures and markets devices employing electrical, electronic, wireless, sensing and optical technologies. Methode’s components are found in the primary end-markets of the automotive, appliance, communications, aerospace, rail and other transportation industries, and the consumer and industrial equipment markets. “

8/30/2019 – Methode Electronics was given a new $42.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2019 – Methode Electronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Methode Electronics, Inc. is a global manufacturer of electronic components and subsystems. Methode designs, manufactures and markets devices employing electrical, electronic, wireless, sensing and optical technologies. Methode’s components are found in the primary end-markets of the automotive, appliance, communications, aerospace, rail and other transportation industries, and the consumer and industrial equipment markets. “

8/26/2019 – Methode Electronics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/18/2019 – Methode Electronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Methode Electronics, Inc. is a global manufacturer of electronic components and subsystems. Methode designs, manufactures and markets devices employing electrical, electronic, wireless, sensing and optical technologies. Methode’s components are found in the primary end-markets of the automotive, appliance, communications, aerospace, rail and other transportation industries, and the consumer and industrial equipment markets. “

NYSE:MEI traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.54. 9,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.43. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.15 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Bruce K. Crowther acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.58 per share, for a total transaction of $28,422.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,162. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1,664.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 300,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 283,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Methode Electronics by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 270,371 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Methode Electronics by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,602,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,795,000 after purchasing an additional 210,533 shares during the period. THB Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 276,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,970,000 after buying an additional 166,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 198,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 125,731 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

