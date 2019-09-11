Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $470.00

Midwich Group PLC (LON:MIDW) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 470 ($6.14) and last traded at GBX 478 ($6.25), with a volume of 52658 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 495 ($6.47).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.41) target price on shares of Midwich Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Midwich Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $382.27 million and a PE ratio of 25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 528.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 575.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a GBX 4.85 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Midwich Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

In related news, insider Stephen Fenby purchased 30,000 shares of Midwich Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 510 ($6.66) per share, with a total value of £153,000 ($199,921.60).

Midwich Group Company Profile (LON:MIDW)

Midwich Group Plc distributes audio visual (AV) and document solutions to the trade markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Australasia, Germany, Iberia, and Benelux. The company's products support various AV categories, such as large format displays, projectors, audio and digital signage products, technical and professional video products, and printers, as well as scanners and consumables.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Midwich Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwich Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.