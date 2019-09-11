Midwich Group PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 4.85 (LON:MIDW)

Midwich Group PLC (LON:MIDW) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.85 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Midwich Group stock traded down GBX 17 ($0.22) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 478 ($6.25). 52,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,562. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 528.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 575.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.61. Midwich Group has a 1 year low of GBX 478 ($6.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 695 ($9.08). The stock has a market capitalization of $382.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.41) price target on shares of Midwich Group in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Midwich Group news, insider Stephen Fenby purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 510 ($6.66) per share, with a total value of £153,000 ($199,921.60).

Midwich Group Company Profile

Midwich Group Plc distributes audio visual (AV) and document solutions to the trade markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Australasia, Germany, Iberia, and Benelux. The company's products support various AV categories, such as large format displays, projectors, audio and digital signage products, technical and professional video products, and printers, as well as scanners and consumables.

