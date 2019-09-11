Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Shares Up 5.5%

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.75, 217,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 269,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Scientific in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 678.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 31,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 27,139 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 36.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 25,310 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 36.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 35,886 shares during the last quarter.

About Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through dental and medical segments. Its products include CompuDent System used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection that allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns; and CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances.

