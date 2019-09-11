MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $10,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 107.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Shares of CWB traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,070. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.56. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

