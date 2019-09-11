MML Investors Services LLC Sells 186,031 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 809,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186,031 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 90.4% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 127.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $81,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 188,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,775,479. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.07.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.