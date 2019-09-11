Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,860 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 188.4% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $63,527.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.35. 2,275,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,299,916. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37. The company has a market cap of $266.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average is $28.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

