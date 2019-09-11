Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $363.83

Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $363.83 and traded as high as $371.50. Moneysupermarket.Com Group shares last traded at $370.00, with a volume of 904,819 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MONY shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target (up previously from GBX 415 ($5.42)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 347.50 ($4.54).

The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 361.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 363.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.63%.

In other Moneysupermarket.Com Group news, insider Robin Freestone purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 363 ($4.74) per share, with a total value of £72,600 ($94,864.76). Also, insider Scilla Grimble sold 23,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.23), for a total value of £95,824 ($125,211.03).

About Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

