Morneau Shepell (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Trading 6.7% Higher

Morneau Shepell Inc (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) traded up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.62 and last traded at $24.62, 111 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

Separately, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morneau Shepell in a report on Friday, August 9th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79.

About Morneau Shepell (OTCMKTS:MSIXF)

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

