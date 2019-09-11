Morningstar Investment Services LLC Grows Position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,981 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Harley-Davidson worth $7,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,394,000 after purchasing an additional 762,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,664,000 after buying an additional 136,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 112.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 101,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 53,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 9.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOG traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,251. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. Harley-Davidson Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.22.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,182,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Kornetzke sold 3,626 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $129,774.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,326.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,510 shares of company stock worth $1,626,297. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HOG shares. Wedbush set a $35.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

