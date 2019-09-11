Morningstar Investment Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 86.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,335 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $10,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGN. Motco bought a new stake in Allergan during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allergan in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allergan by 48.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC grew its position in shares of Allergan by 96.8% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allergan by 35.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

AGN traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $165.72. The company had a trading volume of 272,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,992. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Allergan plc has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $197.00. The company has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.61.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 54.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Allergan from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Allergan from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allergan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.43.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

