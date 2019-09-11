Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 9,581 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 341,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,581 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $21,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,447,000 after purchasing an additional 53,895 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1,288.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 815,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,349,000 after buying an additional 757,130 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11,407.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,570,000 after buying an additional 444,895 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 363.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 152,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after buying an additional 119,803 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $61.21. The stock had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,451. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $63.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.52.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

