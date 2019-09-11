Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 54,334 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,368 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 54,334 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 2,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $199,737.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $103,992.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.66. The stock had a trading volume of 442,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,595,244. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.74%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $87.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.