MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Given a $17.00 Price Target by Cannonball Research Analysts

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) has been assigned a $17.00 price objective by Cannonball Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Cannonball Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of MSG Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of MSG Networks from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Shares of MSGN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.34. 540,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,183. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.72. MSG Networks has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $28.13.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $168.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MSG Networks will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in MSG Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of MSG Networks by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

