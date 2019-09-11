M&T Bank Corp Buys 2,312 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NiSource were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 36.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2,080.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NI. Argus raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research cut NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.32.

Shares of NiSource stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.19 and a 52 week high of $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.49.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

In other NiSource news, EVP Violet Sistovaris sold 40,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $1,178,209.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 10,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $280,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,988.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,768,990 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

