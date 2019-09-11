M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,398 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in WABCO were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WABCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WABCO in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in WABCO in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in WABCO in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WABCO during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WABCO news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WBC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,823. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.90 and a 12 month high of $146.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.15.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $912.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.88 million. WABCO had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 9.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

