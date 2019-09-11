M&T Bank Corp Has $791,000 Stock Holdings in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Autoliv in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 495.4% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter worth $57,000. Tech Square Trading LP acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Autoliv by 4.5% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALV shares. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Autoliv and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Autoliv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

ALV stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.56. 24,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,391. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Autoliv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.07 and a fifty-two week high of $95.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.66.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Autoliv Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.31%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.