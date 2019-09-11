M&T Bank Corp Has $860,000 Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,452,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,281,000 after purchasing an additional 398,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,651,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,499,000 after purchasing an additional 361,689 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 245,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,289,000 after purchasing an additional 158,663 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 363,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,403,000 after purchasing an additional 99,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, insider Mark S. Forbis sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total value of $68,927.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,651.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wesley A. Brown sold 3,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total value of $456,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,489,372.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,430. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,612. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $163.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.45. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $393.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.70 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.51%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Article: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.