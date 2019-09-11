M&T Bank Corp Has $914,000 Stock Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,894,000 after acquiring an additional 114,352 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,299,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 25.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 213,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,031,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Varian Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.22.

In related news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 12,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $1,710,541.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,368.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $51,377.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,687.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,118. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varian Medical Systems stock traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.33. 21,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,768. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.87. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $142.50.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $825.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

