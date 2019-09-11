M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Buckeye Partners were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 15,054,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $512,138,000 after purchasing an additional 922,274 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Buckeye Partners by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,215,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,488,000 after buying an additional 272,910 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Buckeye Partners by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,350,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,485,000 after buying an additional 210,162 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Buckeye Partners by 17.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 556,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,923,000 after buying an additional 81,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Buckeye Partners by 37.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 489,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,640,000 after buying an additional 133,276 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Lasala, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Buckeye Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $366,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $570,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $82,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,143.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $613,170 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BPL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.22. 72,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,920. Buckeye Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $42.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average of $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $791.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Buckeye Partners had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Buckeye Partners, L.P. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. Buckeye Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Buckeye Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckeye Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group cut Buckeye Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $41.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Buckeye Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.23.

Buckeye Partners Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates.

