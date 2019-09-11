M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.53. 65,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,477. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.54 and a 12 month high of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.09 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 33.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.02%.

CMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Comerica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.24.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

