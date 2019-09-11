MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

MutualFirst Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. MutualFirst Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 32.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MutualFirst Financial to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Get MutualFirst Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:MFSF traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,663. The company has a market capitalization of $264.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. MutualFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average of $30.84.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. MutualFirst Financial had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MutualFirst Financial will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Mark L. Barkley sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $124,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,290.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharon L. Ferguson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $140,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,575 shares of company stock worth $470,719. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MutualFirst Financial

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for MutualFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MutualFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.