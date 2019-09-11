Naos Emerging Opportunities Company Ltd (ASX:NCC) Insider Buys A$31,889.58 in Stock

Naos Emerging Opportunities Company Ltd (ASX:NCC) insider Sebastian Evans purchased 1,062,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$31,889.58 ($22,616.72).

Sebastian Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 29th, Sebastian Evans acquired 7,500 shares of Naos Emerging Opportunities stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$405.00 ($287.23).

On Monday, August 26th, Sebastian Evans acquired 123,096 shares of Naos Emerging Opportunities stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,647.18 ($4,714.31).

On Wednesday, July 24th, Sebastian Evans bought 550 shares of Naos Emerging Opportunities stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.08 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$596.20 ($422.84).

On Monday, June 24th, Sebastian Evans 307,563 shares of Naos Emerging Opportunities stock.

Shares of Naos Emerging Opportunities stock traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching A$1.03 ($0.73). 82,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$1.03. Naos Emerging Opportunities Company Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.86 ($0.61) and a 12 month high of A$1.37 ($0.97). The company has a market capitalization of $61.84 million and a P/E ratio of -8.24.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Naos Emerging Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.00%.

Naos Emerging Opportunities Company Profile

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Naos Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of emerging companies outside the S&P/ASX 100 Accumulation Index.

